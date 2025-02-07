Crews search for missing 63-year-old Westmoreland County man after finding his empty vehicle

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are continuing to search for a missing 63-year-old man whose car and phone were found in a gravel parking lot along a road in Westmoreland County, police say.

State police said John Dofollo, who is known to hike and fish in the Derry Township area, hasn't been seen since Sunday. He was reported missing by family members after he didn't come home.

(Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

Troopers said after pinging Dofollo's cell phone, his vehicle was found on Wednesday in a gravel parking lot along Westinghouse Road. His vehicle was unlocked and his cell phone was inside, police said.

A bloodhound team came out to search the area but didn't find anything.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has helped with the search, and the state police's Aviation Patrol Unit has also been conducting an aerial search along the Conemaugh River.

Crews were back out again on Friday in the area of Westinghouse Road. Searchers could be seen in boats out in the water and walking along the bank.

(Photo: KDKA)

State police said they don't suspect foul play in Dofollo's disapperance.

The 63-year-old is described as a 5-foot-11-tall man weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and short, gray hair. When he was last seen on Feb. 2, police said he was wearing an orange hoodie and khaki cargo pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.