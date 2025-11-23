Dive team, several law enforcement agencies search for murder weapon connected to death of Jennah Seibert

On Saturday, an intense search was held in an effort to find what is believed to be the murder weapon used in the death of a Westmoreland County woman earlier this year.

Jennah Seibert was found shot to death inside her home in Rostraver Township in April, and on Saturday, the Murrysville Medic One Dive Team, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, and the FBI assisted the Rostraver Police Department in a search for the murder weapon near the Mon City Boat Ramp.

The dive team and police units used Sonar technology while searching the water, but did not specify if the search was successful or not.

Seibert's death investigated as a homicide

In early April, police in Westmoreland County were called to the home on Lenity School Road to investigate what was initially considered to be a suspicious death when Jenna Seibert was found shot to death.

However, after an early investigation, police went from investigating a suspicious death to considering it a homicide.

They originally arrived at the home just after noon when Seibert's family found her dead inside.

Person of interest arrested in Florida

About a month later, police said that a "person of interest" was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, on unrelated burglary charges.

The man in custody was 39-year-old Dorian Jeri-Greene, and he was arrested for burglary charges out of Washington County.

Following Seibert's killing, her fiancé was the one who called 911 and told police that her car, a black Lexus SUV, had been stolen, as well. That SUV was found about eight miles away in a Monongahela parking lot.

After using surveillance footage, police were able to identify Jeri-Greene as the same person who was taken into custody in Florida.

Burglary charges dismissed, Jeri-Greene charged with homicide

In May, Jeri-Greene went from a person of interest to a suspect and was charged with homicide, robbery, burglary, and theft.

Court paperwork detailed the alleged burglary and killing, saying that Seibert was found dead in her bed with multiple gunshot wounds. Her SUV, several pieces of jewelry, and narcotics had also been stolen from the home.

Police learned that Jeri-Greene had been staying at another man's home in Monongahela and told the man that Seibert's fiancé's home was "good money house," indicating that he believed it was a good place to rob.

Thanks to search warrants for a surveillance system behind the home, they were able to see a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a mask, and carrying a backpack enter the home from behind the storage shed about 10 minutes after Seibert's fiancé left for work.

Detectives said the lock on a safe in the basement was damaged, and there were signs of forced entry. According to the criminal complaint, after executing a search warrant, police found "bulk marijuana and drug paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution, multiple firearms and firearms' accessories/ammunition" in the safe.

Jeri-Greene heads to trial for the murder of Seibert

In June, a judge ruled that all charges against Dorian Jeri-Greene would be held for trial.

The preliminary hearing was an intense battle between the Commonwealth and the defense, as Seibert's family and her fiancé sat in the back of the courtroom.

Bryan Murray, the fiancé, was one of four witnesses to testify to what happened on the day of Seibert's killing.

During Murray's testimony, he said he left home at 7:40 a.m. that day, and Seibert was still in bed.

"I gave her a kiss on the forehead and told her I'd see her at dinner," Murray recalled.

He went on to say that he texted her three times that morning, had not received a response, and learned that her family was also unable to reach her. Once Murray and Seibert's father left their job and went home, that's when they found Seibert dead.

Murray told the court that he learned that Seibert's necklace, his watch, and two guns were missing from the home.

The Commonwealth presented several exhibits of evidence, including video surveillance from Murray's outside cameras on the day of the homicide.

As Jeri-Greene was escorted from the courthouse back to jail, he had no comment. Murray and Seibert's family also provided no comment after the hearing.