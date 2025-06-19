Dorian Jeri-Greene, man accused of killing Rostraver Township woman, heading to trial

A judge ruled Thursday that all charges against homicide suspect Dorian Jeri-Greene would be held for trial.

Jeri-Greene is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the shooting death of Jennah Seibert. County detectives were called to a home on Lenity School Road on April 11, where Seibert was found shot to death.

It was an intense battle during Jeri-Greene's preliminary hearing between the Commonwealth and defense as Seibert's family, along with her fiancé, Bryan Murray, sat in the back of the courtroom.

Murray was one of four witnesses to take the stand, testifying to what happened the day of Seibert's death.

During the nearly three-hour preliminary hearing, Murray stared down Jeri-Greene, who kept his head down and appeared to be relaxed and calm.

It was Jeri-Greene's first court appearance since his arrest in Florida after police said he pawned stolen jewelry from Seibert's home.

He was wearing coveralls and was handcuffed at his hands and feet in the courtroom.

During Murray's testimony, he said he left home at 7:40 a.m. that day, and Seibert was still in bed.

"I gave her a kiss on the forehead and told her I'd see her at dinner," Murray said.

He said he texted her three times that morning, and when he had gotten no response and none of her family could reach her, Murray and Seibert's father left the job they were at and headed to the house.

When he arrived home, Murray said the basement was "tore up" and found Seibert in a pool of blood in their bed.

Murray said her necklace, his watch and two guns were missing.

At one point, Murray testified that Jeri-Greene had been at their home once before in 2020 for a Fourth of July party.

He said Jeri-Greene attended with another person and was not invited. He said it was unclear if Jeri-Greene went inside his home during the party.

The Commonwealth presented several exhibits of evidence, including video surveillance from Murray's outside cameras on the day of the homicide.

At 7:41 a.m., before the electricity to the cameras was cut off, the Commonwealth said a person can be seen wearing all black peeking from Murray's shed in the yard immediately after Murray left his home.

A detective testified that in the video, the person can be seen holding a long gun in his left hand before running across the yard.

The detective also testified that Jeri-Greene pawned Seibert's jewelry at a pawn shop in Florida. He said Jeri-Greene used his ID at the pawn shop.

In addition, a detective testified that Seibert's stolen car was found two or three blocks away from a 7-Eleven in New Eagle, where Jeri-Greene is caught on surveillance at the front counter of the store.

The defense argued that there was no forced entry found at Murray's home on the day of the crime. They also noted several inconsistencies in the detective's testimony, including the color of clothing seen on the person in the surveillance video at Murray's home.

Jeri-Greene's attorneys alluded that there could have been two people caught on the surveillance video, and it's unclear who entered the property and fired the shots, killing Seibert.

His attorneys also argued that no DNA has been found connecting Jeri-Greene to the crime.

At one point, during discussions about surveillance video from nearby businesses in Monongahela where Seibert's car was found, the defense argued it's unclear who is seen in her car or how many people.

A detective testified that it is possible there could have been more than one person in the car, saying the windows are dark, but you can't see a silhouette of another person.

The detective said that when the car was found, bleach droplets could be seen and smelled inside.

As Jeri-Greene was escorted from the courthouse back to jail, he had no comment. Murray and Seibert's family also provided no comment after the hearing.