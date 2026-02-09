Attorney wants justice for students allegedly sexually assaulted by teacher

An attorney wants justice for students who police say were sexually assaulted by their teacher.

Sean Dicer, a former Highlands School District teacher, has been charged with assaulting at least four students. However, attorney Sean Logue said there are likely more victims. He said he plans to file a lawsuit against the district where Dicer worked.

"These cases are horrible because the perpetrator is somebody who is in a position of trust," Logue said. "And so when that kind of person hurts you, there are lifelong impacts."

The Pittsburgh-area attorney said his law firm has received a handful of calls from potential victims of the 53-year-old Dicer.

"There is a long history here. And it's a continuing behavior, so we are absolutely convinced there are more victims out there," Logue said.

Court documents allege Dicer sexually assaulted two middle school students multiple times in his Brackenridge home, and then paid them to keep quiet. Investigators said another victim told them Dicer asked to take inappropriate pictures of him and a classmate when they were in fifth grade at Fairmont Elementary School. Investigators said Dicer paid those boys in classroom currency.

Logue says he's looking to file a tort case against the school district once the criminal case plays out. The Highlands School District said Dicer resigned as a teacher in 2022.

While Logue vets out alleged victims, key questions remain. He said he wants to know what the district was aware of.

"You cannot consent to a sexual act if you are 12, 13 or 14; that just doesn't happen," Logue said. "You are a victim, and you deserve to be heard. You need to come forward, and we need to help you recover. And also by doing this, it will stop perpetrations in the future."

Dicer's defense attorney, Duke George, said his client is "innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt." Their next court appearance is next week.

In the meantime, Allegheny County police are asking anyone else who has information about the alleged crimes to contact the county tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.