Police seek more victims after former Pittsburgh-area teacher charged with sexually abusing students

Police said they believe there may be more victims after a former Highlands School District teacher was charged last week with sexually abusing two students.

Allegheny County police said a 16-year-old boy came forward in November, alleging he was abused in 2021 by then-Highlands School District teacher Sean Dicer. After discovering a second victim, police arrested Dicer on a slew of charges, including institutional sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual extortion. He's now in the Allegheny County Jail.

After the 53-year-old's arrest made the news, police said detectives received more information indicating there may be additional victims. County police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Police are looking for other victims after Sean Dicer was charged with sexually abusing two students when he was a teacher at Highlands School District. (Photo: Allegheny County police)

Criminal complaint details allegations of abuse

According to the criminal complaint, the first victim told police he met Dicer at a park when he was 8 years old, and after that, Dicer acted as a "father figure." The victim told police that in the summer of 2021, he brought a friend, who was also a Highlands student, to Dicer's home in Brackenridge, and that's when the abuse began.

Police said the sexual abuse continued until school started in the fall. When one of the victims threatened to tell, police said Dicer would apologize and offer him anything he wanted. Detectives said they saw proof of Cash App payments from Dicer to the victim totaling $6,000.

In a statement, the Highlands School District confirmed Dicer was a teacher until 2022 when he resigned.

"While we are unable to comment on specific personnel issues, Highlands School District follows all required procedures if there is an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student," the district said.