Former Highlands School District teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 students

A man is facing charges after police said he sexually abused two students while he was a teacher at Highlands School District, paying one of them over $6,000 to keep quiet.

Fifty-three-year-old Sean Dicer is facing a slew of charges, including sexual extortion, institutional sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors after police said a 16-year-old victim came forward in November, alleging he was abused when he was 11 or 12 by Dicer.

According to the criminal complaint, the teenager told police he met Dicer at a park when he was 8 years old, and after that, Dicer acted as a "father figure." He told police that in the summer of 2021, he brought a friend, who was also a Highlands student, to Dicer's Brackenridge home, and that's when the abuse began.

Police said the abuse continued until school started, and when one of the victims threatened to tell, Dicer would allegedly apologize and offer him anything he wanted. Investigators said that victim showed proof of Cash App payments from Dicer totaling over $6,000.

In a statement, the Highlands School District confirmed Dicer was a teacher until 2022 when he resigned.

"While we are unable to comment on specific personnel issues, Highlands School District follows all required procedures if there is an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student," the district said.