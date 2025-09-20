Elderly man killed in Westmoreland County trailer fire, coroner says

An elderly man was killed in a fire in Scottdale, Westmoreland County, on Saturday afternoon, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor confirmed a call came in around 4:15 p.m. for a fire and EMS response to a reported trailer fire along the 100 block of Round Top Circle.

The East Huntingdon Township Volunteer Fire Department was receiving assistance from the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.