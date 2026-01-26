School closings and delays across Pittsburgh area for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Schools across the Pittsburgh area are issuing closures and delays for Tuesday after a historic storm blew through, leaving inches of snow and dangerously cold temperatures.

The lowest windchills in the short term will be on Tuesday morning, when the area could briefly see windchills drop to around -20 degrees. This can lead to frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes, so if you have to go outside, dress appropriately and be careful. The cold comes after most areas saw at least 10 inches of snow, with some getting upwards of 20.

The cold isn't going anywhere. Temperatures and windchills will remain well below seasonal normal levels through the end of the week. As of now, the coldest morning looks to be Friday, with air temperatures nearing double digits below zero amid light winds and slightly clearer skies.

You can see the latest school closings and delays as they come in below.