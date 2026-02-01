School closings and delays for the Pittsburgh area on Monday, Feb. 2

Several school districts across the Pittsburgh area have issued two-hour delays for Monday due to the lingering cold spell.

High pressure, light winds, clear skies, and dry air will once again allow temperatures to drop through the overnight hours, so Monday morning will once again be very cold with lows on either side of 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wind chills will not be a major issue due to light winds.

You can find an updated list of closings and delays below.