Pittsburgh slowly but surely finds its way out of the deep freeze, but more snow is looming

As we begin February, we ended January 5.4 degrees below average and have picked up 18.1" of snow. For the season, we are sitting at 37", where our average is about 44".

Temperatures on top of wind chill - Sunday, February 1, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The Cold Weather Advisory stays in place until 11 a.m.

Hourly Temperatures

9 a.m.: 8° Cloudy

Noon: 15° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 18° Mostly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 16° Partly Cloudy

We do have some flurries possible over the next few days, but no big snowstorm is impacting us here in Pittsburgh. Our highs get back to the 20s on Monday for Groundhog Day and near 30 on Tuesday.

Temperatures and conditions for the bus stop on Monday KDKA Weather Center

The next chance of snow will be late Tuesday, mainly for areas south of Pittsburgh, where some could pick up 2".

Our lows get back to the teens mid-week, then drop back to the single digits, and highs only in the low 20s through the weekend, so the below normal trend continues.

Remember, if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets!

7-day forecast: February 1, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

