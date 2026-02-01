Pittsburgh slowly but surely finds its way out of the deep freeze, but more snow is looming
As we begin February, we ended January 5.4 degrees below average and have picked up 18.1" of snow. For the season, we are sitting at 37", where our average is about 44".
The Cold Weather Advisory stays in place until 11 a.m.
Hourly Temperatures
- 9 a.m.: 8° Cloudy
- Noon: 15° Cloudy
- 3 p.m.: 18° Mostly Cloudy
- 6 p.m.: 16° Partly Cloudy
We do have some flurries possible over the next few days, but no big snowstorm is impacting us here in Pittsburgh. Our highs get back to the 20s on Monday for Groundhog Day and near 30 on Tuesday.
The next chance of snow will be late Tuesday, mainly for areas south of Pittsburgh, where some could pick up 2".
Our lows get back to the teens mid-week, then drop back to the single digits, and highs only in the low 20s through the weekend, so the below normal trend continues.
Remember, if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets!
