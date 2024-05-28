Watch CBS News
Local News

Scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday throughout the Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/28)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/28) 02:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Scattered showers and storms could be possible today throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Storms are possible south of Pittsburgh in the afternoon, but it doesn't look like anything severe is expected.

hourly.png
KDKA Weather Center

Keep the umbrella on hand and cover up the patio if it could get wet!

We cool down Wednesday with showers and a stray thunderstorm as an area of low pressure crosses the region. Temperatures will dip with highs in the low 60s. 

We will dry out Thursday and Friday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. 

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Things also shape up for the weekend all thanks to high pressure with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. 

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 6:06 AM EDT

