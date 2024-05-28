Scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday throughout the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Scattered showers and storms could be possible today throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Storms are possible south of Pittsburgh in the afternoon, but it doesn't look like anything severe is expected.

Keep the umbrella on hand and cover up the patio if it could get wet!

We cool down Wednesday with showers and a stray thunderstorm as an area of low pressure crosses the region. Temperatures will dip with highs in the low 60s.

We will dry out Thursday and Friday with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Things also shape up for the weekend all thanks to high pressure with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

