Scammers are impersonating fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore on Facebook. Family members are speaking out.

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Scammers are trying to take advantage of the family of fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was shot to death at the Trump rally two weeks ago.

Comperatore's sister tells KDKA-TV that they have never asked for donations, nor will they. She said they feel terrible that this is happening.

Outside the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company remains a permanent reminder, honoring firefighter and former Chief Corey Comperatore, the husband and father killed at the Trump rally shielding his wife and daughter from flying bullets.

Two weeks later, a bogus Facebook post under his name is calling for donations.

"We still have debts from the funeral expenses. If anyone would be willing to donate to cover it up, please write to us here by clicking on the 'send a message' below," the scam post reads.

Comperatore's sister, Kelly, refuted the post, saying, "It's so discouraging that I even have to post this. Our family is not seeking donations of any kind."

People in the community are repulsed.

"That is absolutely sick. The fact that they used (Corey's) name for the account is really disingenuous," said Saxonburg resident Chris Carlisle.

"It's a shame that people are taking advantage of the situation like this. A man just came out to show his support at a rally and his life was taken. People take advantage of that. It's a shame," Bob Mazza said. "That's low. That's terrible. Beyond low. I can't believe someone would do that."

"We do not wish for kind-hearted people to be taken advantage of. We never have asked for donations, nor will we. Ever. We know these awful people are out there. We just don't want anyone to unknowingly give their hard-earned money to scammers. We feel terrible that this is happening to good people," Comperatore's sister told KDKA-TV.

"It's sad to see people taking advantage of them at this time. They have enough going on. Enough on their plate," Carlisle said.

Corey's sister added that if people wish to donate, they can send their donation to their local volunteer fire department or EMS service in Corey's honor.

"That donation could save someone else. My brother would want that. We want that."