Statue outside Buffalo Township VFC honors Corey Comperatore

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A statue outside the Buffalo Township VFC honors Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was killed at Donald Trump's rally in Butler County earlier this month.

The statue sits outside the fire company, where Comperatore briefly served as chief in the early 2000s. He joined the department in 1994, giving himself to his community for years. The statue is surrounded by American flags and flowers.

(Photo: KDKA)

Comperatore was a spectator at former President Donald Trump's Butler County rally on July 13 when he was shot and killed while protecting his family.

In a statement, Comperatore's family called him a beloved father, husband and "friend to so many throughout the Butler region."

Since his death, the community has rallied to support his family and keep his memory alive, holding candlelight vigils and coming out in droves to his visitation. Trump paid tribute to Comperatore at the Republican National Convention last week, standing alongside his firefighting helmet and jacket and calling for a moment of silence.

Two other attendees at the rally, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, were critically injured when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire, also hitting Trump in the ear. Dutch has since been released from the hospital and in an update on Wednesday, Allegheny Health Network said Copenhaver remained in stable but serious condition.