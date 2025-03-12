Scallops Piccata | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris continues her meatless recipe series for the Lenten season. She's back in the kitchen with Katie O'Malley making a seafood dish!

Scallops Piccata

Ingreidents

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil for sautéing the scallops + more if needed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter + more if needed

20 sea scallops (5 per serving) pat dry

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 – 3 shallots thinly cut

6 cloves garlic thinly sliced

1 cup white wine (I use a Pinot Grigio)

1 cup chicken broth divided

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup lemon juice (or to taste)

4 tablespoons capers drained

6 tablespoons Italian parsley roughly chopped

½ pound linguine – cooked all dente

½ cup of the reserved pasta water

Directions:

Heat butter and olive oil in large non-stick skillet. Season the scallops with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Sauté the scallops – do not over crowd the pan (you will most like need to do this in two batches, adding more oil and butter to the pan) 2 minutes on each side – do not over-cook the scallops as you will be adding them back into the sauce to finish them just prior to service. Remove the scallops to a large plate and then continue with the recipe.

In the same skillet, add a bit more olive oil and butter and add the shallots and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds. Add the wine to deglaze the pan and scrape up all of the brown bits. Simmer until the liquid reduces by half. Add the broth and bring back to a simmer and allow to reduce for another 3-5 minutes.

Remove from heat and whisk in the butter, lemon juice and capers. Cook for just a minute or two. Taste for seasoning – I usually add in a bit more lemon juice as I like the fresh flavor it brings to the dish. Toss in the pasta and pasta water and cook until the pasta is well coated and has absorbed the liquid from the sauce, stirring well to marry all of the ingredients. Add in the scallops and continue to cook or another minute or two or until the scallops are heated through. Do not over-cook the scallops as they will become tough and "rubbery". Add the parsley and serve immediately in shallow bowls.

Serves: 4