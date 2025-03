Rania's Lenten recipe series is taking a splash. Katie and Rania made scallops piccata in today's Cooking with Rania!

Cooking with Rania: Scallops Piccata Rania's Lenten recipe series is taking a splash. Katie and Rania made scallops piccata in today's Cooking with Rania!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On