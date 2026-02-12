Valentine's Day is this weekend, here's how you can save money on flowers and make them last

As we approach Valentine's Day this weekend, there is a certainty, and that is that a lot of money is going to be spent on flowers.

If you're planning to shell out the big bucks, you should make sure they are not going to wilt by Sunday.

Without question, the overwhelming demand on Valentine's Day is for roses, and for a dozen in a vase, this year's national average is $93, so you want to do all you can to make them last.

How to make your Valentine's Day roses last

"The majority of guys do want a dozen roses," said florist Mark Zolkowski of Z Florist Shop.

While roses are beautiful, you do have to put in some light work to make sure they stay that way for more than just a couple of days.

"If you keep the water clear, and you recut the stems, a good rose will last you a week to 10 days," Zolkowski said.

So, as your local flower shop makes arrangements at a blinding pace, the staff at Z Florist Shop makes sure every customer goes home with a package of flower food for the water - and that is crucial.

"Just a little sprinkle of the food, that's all you need, that packet will go a long way," he said.

Zolkowski added that you can protect your investment by changing the water every couple of days and keeping an eye on the vase. He said if there are a lot of stems in the base and the water looks a bit cloudy, change the water.

There's also a unique way to extend the life of the flowers, especially if you run out of the food.

"A sip of ginger ale, flowers love it," Zolkowski said.

Saving money on Valentine's Day flowers and gifts

One thing that causes Valentine's Day romantics a little bit of stress is an opening rose, but Zolkowski said not to shy away from it.

"A lot of people say, 'This is opening way too much, I want it tighter.' No, this rose is just going to continue to open," he explained. "If your rose starts to collapse, one trick is you can cut it, lay it in water, and it will rejuvenate in a couple of hours. If it doesn't, that was an old rose."

Zolkowski also recommended freeze-dried roses; while more expensive, they can last a lot longer.

"They've been in a freeze dryer for about three months, but they will last forever," he said.

Of course, if roses aren't available, or you want to go in a different direction, there are other options that are more economical and have a bit more longevity.

Zolkowski recommended carnations, which can last up to a week and a half.

With just two days to go, Zolkowski said he had brought in 4,800 roses this week, and he expects they'll all be gone by Saturday.