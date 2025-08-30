Savannah Bananas visit kids at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Before playing in sold-out games at PNC Park this weekend, the Savannah Bananas and their opponents, the Texas Tailgaters, visited kids undergoing treatment at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

"It's an honor to be here and have some fun with these kids, play some games," said Bananas player and Raccoon Township native Ryan Cox. "The game is just something fun, but being able to impact the community or put a smile on somebody's face, we always say, you never know what somebody's going through in their 24 hours, so if we can be the best version of ourselves, hopefully that uplifts them and that uplifts their support system and their families."

The Bananas are delivering their signature show-stopping and action-packed brand of baseball to fans on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. The Banana Ball World Tour is currently crisscrossing the United States, with every show from February to September sold out.