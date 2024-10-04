Savannah Bananas bringing Banana Ball World Tour to Pittsburgh in 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh, are you ready for the greatest show in sports to come to our city?

If you answered yes, make sure that August 29 and 30 of 2025 are marked on your calendar because on Thursday the Savannah Bananas will be coming to town!

The Savannah Bananas "Banana Ball World Tour" will hit the road again in 2025 and will be cris-crossing the United States making stops in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri, California, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and several others.

The unique take on baseball has become a nationwide sensation, going viral on social media and being talked about on national talk shows on CBS, ESPN, and so many others.

With that in mind, let's answer the questions you're surely asking.

Savannah Bananas in Pittsburgh? How can I get tickets?

The Savannah Bananas require fans to join the 2025 ticket lottery list and that will close on November 1, 2024. Two months before the event - so for Pittsburgh, June 29, there will be a random drawing and winners will notified they have the chance to purchase tickets.

Interested fans can join the ticket lottery using this link.

I've seen clips of these guys, is it actual baseball?

Sort of. It's more of a unique, fast-paced, and fun take on the American pastime.

They play what they call "Banana Ball" which has a variety of fun rules and interpretations of baseball, but the most famous part of Banana Ball is the 3-2-2 which means "3rd inning, second batter, second pitch." That's a unique in-game pre-pitch dance and the 3-2-2 has seen dances for Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Mariah Carey, and so many others.

Of course, you can't talk about the Savannah Bananas without talking about Dakota "Stilts" Albritton, the world's tallest hitter and pitcher and he is 10 feet tall.

For all the rest? Well, you'll just have to head to PNC Park to learn more next summer.

I can't make it in Pittsburgh, are they coming close?

That they are, if you can't make it to PNC Park, they'll be in Baltimore on August 1-2, Philadelphia on July 26-27, and Cincinnati on June 13-14!

Check out more about the Savannah Bananas on their website at this link!