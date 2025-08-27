Who are the Savannah Bananas? Meet the viral baseball team that sold out Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

The wildly popular Savannah Bananas are bringing back-to-back sold-out shows to Pittsburgh's PNC Park this weekend.

The Bananas will deliver their signature show-stopping and action-packed brand of baseball to fans on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. The Banana Ball World Tour is currently crisscrossing the United States, with every show from February to September sold out.

What is Banana Ball?

The Savannah Bananas are a viral sensation with over 10 million followers on TikTok. Their brand of baseball, called Banana Ball, has entirely different rules and a whole lot of dancing.

"With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away the often criticized lulls and lengthy pauses typical of traditional baseball, delivering a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes," the Banana Ball website explains.

The players are also known for their funky walk-ups, whether they're marching with the pep band, strutting down the yellow carpet or doing their own introductions.

And they play by their own rules. Every inning is worth one point, except for the last, where every run counts. If a hitter bunts, they're ejected from the game, because, as the rules explain, "bunting sucks." The game can't drag on past two hours, and if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

Who are the Savannah Bananas?

The Bananas were part of a summer collegiate league for seven years before they left in 2022 to play Banana Ball year-round.

Fans First Entertainment has four independent professional teams: The Savannah Bananas, The Party Animals, The Firefighters and The Texas Tailgaters. All teams are made up of players who are recruited and paid. At PNC Park, the Bananas will play the Tailgaters.

Two Pittsburgh-area natives are on Bananas' roster: Ryan Cox of Aliquippa and Alex Ziegler of Butler.

How do you get tickets?

The show is sold out. The tickets were sold through a lottery, which closed last November. Fans were notified in June whether they won the chance to buy tickets.

If you didn't manage to snag tickets, the Savannah Bananas warn against turning to a third-party site.

"Only tickets purchased through Fans First Tickets are guaranteed to be the real peel!" the team writes on their website. "Warning: Third-party tickets are often fraudulent and will not be accepted."

However, if you're desperate enough to take the risk, there are tickets available on third-party sites, but they can be pricey, starting at over $100 and going up to nearly $800.