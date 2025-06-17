Savannah Bananas let Pittsburgh fans know if they've won the ticket lottery

Savannah Bananas shortstop, a Beaver County native, excited to play at PNC Park in 2025

Savannah Banana fans hoping to see the team at PNC Park in Pittsburgh are learning whether they've won the ticket lottery.

If you were hoping to score tickets to watch the Savannah Bananas when they're in Pittsburgh but you didn't sign up for the lottery, you're a little too late to the game.

How to get Savannah Banana Pittsburgh tickets

To watch the team at PNC Park on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, fans had to join a ticket lottery list that closed back in November. Joining the lottery list doesn't even guarantee tickets; emails are going out now letting people know whether they've won the chance to buy tickets.

After the lottery list closed, the ticket wait list opened. Again, there's no guarantee, but if tickets are available, people on that list will be notified.

If you didn't manage to snag tickets, the Savannah Bananas warn against turning to a third-party site.

"Only tickets purchased through Fans First Tickets are guaranteed to be the real peel!" the team writes on their website. "Warning: Third-party tickets are often fraudulent and will not be accepted."

How much are Savannah Banana tickets?

Tickets to watch Banana Ball are $35 but can range up to $125 for premium experiences.

The team only sells tickets through their official lottery. Some people will resell tickets on third-party platforms for an inflated price, but the Savannah Bananas warn that many of them are fake.

Anaheim, CA - May 30: The Savannah Bananas perform a kick line before taking on the Firefighters at Angel Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025 in Anaheim, CA. Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

What are the Savannah Bananas? And what's Banana Ball?

The Savannah Bananas are a viral sensation with over 10 million followers on TikTok. Their brand of baseball, called Banana Ball, combines the sport with choreographed dances.

"Our players perform choreographed dances every game - Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Mariah Carey - You name it, they've danced to it," the team's website says.

The players are also known for their legendary walk-ups, whether they're marching with the pep band, strutting down the yellow carpet or doing their own introductions.

The Banana Ball World Tour is currently crisscrossing the United States, with every show sold out.