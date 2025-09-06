Saturday starts off with some rain and chilly temperatures before cloudy conditions move in

It's a wet start to Saturday as a cold front crosses the region. We are starting off mild, near 60, and won't move much today, with highs staying below normal in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures expected on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Rain moves northeast from the southwest, bringing about .25" for most areas south and east of Pittsburgh. A few showers are still possible this afternoon, but mainly dry for most.

Wind gusts expected on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

Sunday, more sunshine with highs still only in the upper 60s, and an isolated shower, mainly north in the afternoon and evening, is possible.

Monday, we are back to sunshine and 70, and warming up through the week to the upper 70s and low 80,s which is near normal! Right now, things are looking dry for most of the week!

7-day forecast: September 6, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

