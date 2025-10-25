Saturday morning's weather begins frosty with multiple counties under Freeze Warning
Today is a cold and frosty start with a Freeze Warning for Greene, Fayette, and Washington County until 9 a.m. with lows near freezing for some.
We have partly sunny skies and highs only in the low to mid 50s.
Daily Temperatures
9 a.m.: 38° Cloudy
Noon: 49° Mostly Cloudy
3 p.m.: 51° Mostly Cloudy
6 p.m.: 48° Cloudy
For Steelers Sunday and the highs are still only in the mid-50s and partly cloudy.
We have sunshine to kick off the work week, but all week long, our highs are below normal in the low to mid-50s and morning lows in the mid-30s, so dig out the heavy winter coat!
Showers return Wednesday afternoon with the chance of showers lingering through Halloween, so make sure you keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor festivities.
