Saturday morning's weather begins frosty with multiple counties under Freeze Warning

Today is a cold and frosty start with a Freeze Warning for Greene, Fayette, and Washington County until 9 a.m. with lows near freezing for some.

We have partly sunny skies and highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Daily Temperatures

9 a.m.: 38° Cloudy

Noon: 49° Mostly Cloudy

3 p.m.: 51° Mostly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 48° Cloudy

For Steelers Sunday and the highs are still only in the mid-50s and partly cloudy.

Forecast for Packers vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football KDKA Weather Center

We have sunshine to kick off the work week, but all week long, our highs are below normal in the low to mid-50s and morning lows in the mid-30s, so dig out the heavy winter coat!

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Showers return Wednesday afternoon with the chance of showers lingering through Halloween, so make sure you keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor festivities.

7-day forecast: October 25, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

