Russell Wilson has 'pole position' for Steelers' starting quarterback job, Tomlin says

Russell Wilson's resume and experience give him the edge over Justin Fields.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Wilson is considered Pittsburgh's starting quarterback but Fields will get a chance to compete.

"We're not resistant to competition, but as I've mentioned several times of late, I just think it's appropriate to establish positioning. ... and the term that I've used is Russell has pole position," Tomlin said. "And why do I use that term? Because during this time where we are not formally working, I just think it's beneficial. His experience in the National Football League, his process has been honed and perfected.

"Talking about over a 12-month calendar, it's not only good for him, it's good for teams, it's good for receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. All the things that people really committed to winning do this time of the year, Russell has those resources, that structure. And so that's why I say he has pole position. It just creates a synergy that I think is good for this time of year. When it's time to compete and we get in training camp-like settings and we're going to stadiums and so forth, obviously Justin be given an opportunity to show people."

Steelers shakeup quarterback room in offseason



The Steelers revamped their quarterback room earlier this month, signing Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran's minimum after the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was released by Denver.

Kenny Pickett, the team's first-round pick in 2022, asked for a trade after Wilson's arrival, Tomlin said. So, Pittsburgh sent him to Philadelphia and acquired Fields, a first-round pick in 2021, from Chicago for a conditional sixth-round choice in 2025.

On Monday, the Steelers added 28-year old Kyle Allen to the quarterback room. Kyle Allen was Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo last year and will become the third quarterback in Pittsburgh. It's his fifth NFL team since being undrafted in 2018.

The Steelers also let Mason Rudolph (Titans) and Mitch Trubisky (Bills) leave in free agency.

The 35-year-old Wilson was 11-19 in two seasons with the Broncos after being acquired in a trade from Seattle. He bounced back from a dreadful 2022 season and threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, but still lost his job to Jarrett Stidham after going 7-8 in coach Sean Payton's first season last year.

Wilson led Seattle to eight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

The Steelers lost a wild-card playoff game with Rudolph as their starting quarterback. Rudolph went 3-0 after replacing Pickett, who was 7-5 before going down with an injury. Trubisky started the other two games and went 0-2.

"When the free agency process began, we only had one quarterback on our roster and so we were looking at every available person on the market," Tomlin said. "It was just part of our process. Obviously when we got into it, and after (Wilson) got permission to talk. ... the conversations were very fluid and natural. He did his appropriate research on us, and I think that's probably one of the more impressive things about the process from my perspective. His level of preparedness in terms of knowing us and who we are and how he might potentially fit just really put us at ease over the process."

Fields was 10-28 on lousy teams in Chicago but showed flashes of being a special player. He completed 60.3% of his passes and threw for 40 touchdown with 30 interceptions. Plus, he ran for 2,220 yards and 14 scores.

"He oozes talent and potential," Tomlin said. "He's worn the responsibility of being a franchise quarterback, but still he gets an opportunity to come into a community-like situation and learn from a guy that's been doing it for over a decade. Man, there's a lot of meat left on that bone and I'm just excited."