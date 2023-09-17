Runners remember 9/11 with heroes run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In honor of 9/11 and remembering all who have served in our nation's military, the Travis Manion Foundation held a 9/11 Heroes 5K Run Saturday at Allegheny County's North Park.

With 9/11's 22nd anniversary fresh in the minds of Americans, people came out to North Park to run and remember.

At the North Park Boathouse on Saturday morning, close to 100 people gathered to remember not only those who lost their lives in 9/11 but those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country in foreign wars.

This gathering was also a celebration of those who continue to serve the United States both in and out of uniform.

The 9/11 Heroes Run was put on by the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in honor of the fallen Marine First Lieutenant Travis Manion, who lost his life in 2007 while serving in Iraq.

"I love the idea that this is something that we can all get together and support. We all can remember where we were on 9/11, but we have to make sure that we never forget, and so this run every year, let's us remember," Andrea Baer of the Travis Manion Foundation said.

One of the people who came out to run and remember today was Dean Jensen from Moon Township. He says events like the one today are a great way to memorialize those who have fought and died for our country, even in a small way.

"I come out here today to honor the veterans and those who have lost their lives in our country's battles. To remember them and never forget."

The 9/11 Heroes Run is put on by this organization in 90 different locations around the country each September.