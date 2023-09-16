Watch CBS News

Runners remember 9/11 with heroes run

In honor of 9/11 and remembering all who have served in our nation’s military, the Travis Manion Foundation held a 9/11 Heroes 5K Run at Allegheny County's North Park. KDKA's Chris DeRose has more on this story.
