Run Around the Square takes over Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 40th annual Run Around the Square 5K run and walk returned to Frick Park on Saturday.

The combined event began at the Environmental Charter School at the corner of Henrietta Street and Milton Avenue. Most of the first mile of the 5K wound through the Regent Square streets.

Pittsburgh icon and WQED personality, Rick Sebak, getting in on all the action at today's run/walk. Run Around the Square Facebook Page

Nathaniel Alter, 30, took home first place honors in the 5K run, finishing the trail with a clock time of 15:52. The 1.5-mile run/walk was won by 11-year-old Mason Miller with a clock time of 11:02. More results from today's festivities can be found by clicking here.

The collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge proved to be a major obstacle for event organizers and runners, but the trail was modified so this year's event could successfully take place. Organizers took to Facebook after the event to share their gratitude.

Thank you SO much to everyone that helped to make this year a success. We didn’t know if this years race was going to... Posted by Run Around the Square on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Run Around The Square is an annual charity event that raises money to maintain, promote and advance the betterment of the Regent Square community. In its history, the event has raised over $285,000 thanks to various sponsors and participants, according to the event's website.