Part of Rt. 51 in West Mifflin shut down due to early-morning motorcycle crash

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Part of Rt. 51 in West Mifflin has been shut down due to an early-morning motorcycle crash.

Dispatchers told KDKA that the road has been closed near the Denny's restaurant and Mall Drive by the former Century III Mall site in both directions following the crash. 

The first call came in just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said.

img-1481.jpg
Route 51 in West Mifflin near the former Century III Mall has been shut down in both directions due to a motorcycle crash. Megan Shinn / KDKA

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said the road was shut down between Glenburn Drive and Century III Boulevard and expects it to be closed "for an extended period of time."

Dispatchers said no one has been transported from the scene. 

It's unclear if or how many injuries have been reported from the crash. 

