As the government shutdown continues, Rotary Club of Latrobe helps TSA workers

At the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County on Friday, the Rotary Club of Latrobe presented the Westmoreland County Airport Authority with a $500 check to cover lunch for the airport's 24 TSA workers who have been going without a paycheck since October 1st because of the federal government shutdown.

Gabe Monzo, the Executive Director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, said that TSA agents are going through a tough time right now, and a free lunch at DeNunzio's Italian Chophouse on the second level of the airport could simply help them get through the day.

"The way it is going to work, we are going to give them a $15 gift card that will cover any lunch if they want to eat upstairs and get them a sandwich," said Monzo. "So they don't have to worry about food when they are working, they will have something to eat until (the shutdown) is done."

Amy Mock, the President of the Latrobe Rotary Club, says the Rotary exists to help people in their community, and this is just one of many efforts they are undertaking locally to give back.

"The committee came together very quickly and made a decision to make this donation, to see if we could help," Mock said. "We always try to help in any way our community members."

And while there is no telling when the shutdown may be over, Monzo says that once the government is reopened and this lunch program is not needed, any leftover proceeds will go directly to the Westmoreland County Food Bank and their continuing mission to wipe out food insecurity across the county.

If you think what the Rotary and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport are doing is a good thing, you can get involved and make a contribution.

Simply make out a check and mail it to the Westmoreland County Airport Authority at 148 Aviation Lane. #103 Latrobe, PA 15650 and write in the memo line, "TSA Food."