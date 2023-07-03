Ross Township reestablishing fish population in park pond after dozens died

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ross Township is trying to reestablish a healthy ecosystem in Evergreen Community Park's pond after dozens of dead fish were found in May.

The township said on Monday that it's in the process of bringing back the fish population after professional water and soil tests didn't find significant or abnormal chemical levels.

A new pond aeration system has been ordered and Asian grass carp will also be introduced to help control the invasive pondweed, the township said.

"We will continue to take every action necessary to make sure that Evergreen Community Park remains a beautiful place," Ross Township said in an update posted to Facebook.

The township didn't say what may have killed the fish.