Dozens of dead fish found in Ross Township's Evergreen Park

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Some people got quite the surprise when they visited Evergreen Park in Ross Township. They discovered dozens of dead fish.

Dozens of fish were floating on the top of the water and township officials say the reason is a mystery.

Evergreen Park in Ross Township is a favorite for many residents, including the Harold family, who brought their grandson to look at the fish on Tuesday. But what they saw horrified them.

There were dead fish everywhere -- dozens of them. Signs that read "no fishing until further notice" quickly went up around the park.

"Sad especially since we brought our grandson, we didn't expect to expose him to that," said Charlene Harold.

Right now, the reason for the dead fish remains a mystery. The Department of Parks and Recreation was at the park taking water samples and aerating the pond.

Ross Township posted a statement about the park that said in part,

"After receiving a complaint about the pond, our Parks & Recreation and Public Works Departments acted immediately and worked throughout the holiday weekend to address the concern. The pond was cleaned, aerated, and fresh water was added. At this point, we do not know the root of the problem. A water sample was taken first thing this morning and results will not be available for a few days. Rest assured, we will take every action necessary to rectify this problem and make sure that Evergreen Community Park remains a beautiful place."