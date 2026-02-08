Firefighters spend hours working to extinguish Ross Park Mall fire

Firefighters spent about six hours on the scene of a fire at the Ross Park Mall on Sunday morning.

A structure fire was reported at the mall in Ross Township around 4 a.m.

According to the Reserve Township Volunteer Fire Department, they worked to knock down the fire for six hours. Part of the reason for the long effort was due to the fire being in a void space between floors.

Crews also had to deal with an elevated level of carbon monoxide that was created by the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the Ross Park Mall has announced they will be delaying Sunday's opening until noon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

