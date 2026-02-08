Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters spend hours working to extinguish Ross Park Mall fire

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Firefighters spent about six hours on the scene of a fire at the Ross Park Mall on Sunday morning. 

A structure fire was reported at the mall in Ross Township around 4 a.m. 

According to the Reserve Township Volunteer Fire Department, they worked to knock down the fire for six hours. Part of the reason for the long effort was due to the fire being in a void space between floors. 

Crews also had to deal with an elevated level of carbon monoxide that was created by the fire. 

No one was hurt in the fire, and the Ross Park Mall has announced they will be delaying Sunday's opening until noon. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will have more on this story throughout the day - stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue