Regatta returns to Pittsburgh's rivers this weekend

It's been six years since Pittsburgh has had a regatta on the three rivers, but this weekend, Pittsburgh Brewing Company is hosting the inaugural Rockin' Regatta on the Allegheny River.

Pittsburgh Brewing Company now makes Iron City Beer in what was originally a PPG plant in Creighton, about 20 miles north of Downtown Pittsburgh. The plant from the late 1800s was transformed into a modern brewery, distillery, event and concert venue.

The outdoor amphitheater holds about 9,000 people, and they're expanding this year with larger acts including Alabama, Blues Traveler and Joan Jet.

"The whole venue is amazing. It's 42 acres. The property itself is just beautiful. When people look and drive up 28 and you see the big flag and the sign, it's not even close to what's behind those doors. What people think is behind those doors and when they walk in here, they're amazed and wowed. It's just beautiful," said Rebecca McCormick, Pittsburgh Brewing Company's event coordinator

Pittsburgh Brewing Company also brings in food trucks for events, including the Irish Festival, Oktoberfest and Steelers watch parties.

The Regatta is Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8, with live music, food, kids activities, boat racing and, of course, Iron City beer. For more information on tickets, go to Pittsburgh Brewing Company's website.

Pittsburgh used to host an annual Three Rivers Regatta, but the event was canceled in 2019 after officials said the promoter failed to take many of the steps necessary for it to continue. There hasn't been a regatta on Pittsburgh's rivers since, though Moraine State Park holds one yearly on Lake Arthur.