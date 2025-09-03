Cop fired after being accused of assaulting man during off-duty road rage attack

A longtime Robinson Township police officer facing charges in connection with an alleged road rage attack in July has been fired.

Officer Steve Pies, who was off-duty at the time of the alleged assault, was terminated last week, Robinson Township Solicitor Jack Cambest confirmed to KDKA on Wednesday. Pies was previously suspended with pay.

Pies was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault after allegedly punching businessman Al Cannella in the face and breaking his ribs, after Pies said Cannella cut him off on the road on July 2.

Pies, in his personal vehicle, followed Cannella after Cannella failed to yield to him in traffic, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators said Pies followed Cannella about 2 miles on Forest Grove Road to Cannella's business, Al's Texaco. Pies and Cannella then had a confrontation after getting out of their vehicles. Pies then allegedly punched Cannella in the face, causing him to fall and lose consciousness before leaving the scene.

Five days after the alleged attack, Cannella was diagnosed with fractured ribs, prompting him to file a report with Robinson Township police. The investigation was turned over to the Allegheny County Police Department, and charges were filed in early August.

Pies had been on the force in Robinson Township since 2006.