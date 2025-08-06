Robinson Township officer charged in alleged road rage incident

A Robinson Township police officer is facing charges in connection with a road rage incident.

Court paperwork shows Steve Pies was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Sources told KDKA that Pies, who was off duty, followed the alleged victim to his workplace, where things got physical. A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Police Department said it happened on Forest Grove Road in Robinson Township on July 2.

The alleged victim, according to sources, is Al Cannella, who attended Monday's Robinson Township board of supervisors meeting. He sat in the second row with his wife and told KDKA he is not ready to talk about what happened.

"You will know in time," he said at the meeting.

Cannella, who runs Al's Service on Forest Grove Road, suffered injuries to his head and ribs, sources told KDKA.

Before the charges, the Robinson Township solicitor confirmed a police officer had been suspended without pay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.