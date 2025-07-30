Robinson Township police officer suspended with pay amid investigation, sources say

Pennsylvania police officer accused of being involved in road rage incident, sources say

Pennsylvania police officer accused of being involved in road rage incident, sources say

Pennsylvania police officer accused of being involved in road rage incident, sources say

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office is deciding whether an officer with the Robinson Township Police Department should face criminal charges.

Robinson Township Solicitor Jack Cambest confirmed to KDKA on Thursday that a police officer has been suspended with pay. Sources told KDKA officer Steve Pies is accused of being involved in a road rage incident earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Police Department said the alleged incident happened on Forest Grove Road in Robinson Township on July 2.

Police would not confirm what happened, but sources told KDKA that Pies, who was off duty, followed the alleged victim to his workplace, where things got physical. Sources said the victim needed medical treatment, but it is not clear how seriously they were hurt.

"The township took what they thought was necessary action involving one of their police officers and they turned it over for independent investigation," Cambest told KDKA.

County police investigated the alleged incident. Now, the district attorney's office is reviewing the report, though the office said it cannot comment on the status of an ongoing investigation.

Robinson Township Police Chief Tim Westwood didn't respond to KDKA's request for comment on Thursday. The township's board of supervisors has a meeting on Monday night.