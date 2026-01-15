Former Robert Morris University player charged in massive college basketball point-shaving scheme

A former Robert Morris University basketball player is accused of taking bribes to throw games. He's one of 26 people indicted in a college basketball point-shaving scheme.

The federal indictment comes after a three-year investigation into a point-shaving scam that got its start in China. According to court records, former RMU Colonial Markeese Hastings was one of more than two dozen defendants allegedly involved.

Hastings is accused of missing shots intentionally in an elaborate point-shaving scheme to fix games off the mainstream path of college basketball.

"We allege an extensive international conspiracy of NCAA players, alumni and professional bettors who fixed games across the country and poisoned the American spirit of competition for monetary gain," said U.S. Attorney David Metcalf.

The indictment alleges that in February of 2024, Hastings was approached by another alleged suspect about an upcoming RMU game against Northern Kentucky.

Hastings was allegedly told to let Northern Kentucky cover the spread at halftime. Hastings, along with two other unnamed RMU players, allegedly missed shots and played poorly on purpose to make the scheme pay off. Investigators say the conspirators bet $256,000 on the first half of that RMU game. They didn't say how much they actually won.

Federal investigators say after Hastings was paid, he texted, "We might as well do the next one, this was too easy."

While it's not listed just how much money Hastings was paid, officials said players were being paid $10,000 to $30,000 per game.

Hastings left RMU after the 2023-2024 season. The names of the other two RMU players allegedly involved in the scam were not listed.

"RMU has been made aware of an investigation and charges involving former members of our men's basketball program for actions that may have occurred during their enrollment at RMU," the university said in a statement. "We are not aware of any allegations of wrongdoing by the University."

RMU said it has been cooperating fully with authorities.