Robert Morris pulls out overtime win vs. Oakland, earns spot in Horizon League tournament championship game

The Robert Morris University Colonials are one game away from earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Robert Morris rallied from a 13-point deficit on Monday night to come back and defeat Oakland 79-76 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament.

Senior guard Kam Woods led the way for Robert Morris with 23 points and the Colonials had five players with double-digit scoring.

Robert Morris has now rattled off nine straight wins, and have won 15 of their last 16 games.

The Colonials will now square off with Youngstown State on Tuesday night in Indianapolis with a shot at going to 'The Big Dance' as whoever wins the conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Robert Morris and Youngstown State split wins in the two games played during the regular season.

Youngstown State beat Robert Morris 72-58 on the road in early December and Robert Morris returned the favor, beating Youngstown 72-70 in January.

CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein pointed out after the game that Robert Morris head coach Andy Toole is one win away from taking his team to the NCAA Tournament in multiple leagues and that Toole has wins against Kentucky and St. John's in the NIT earlier in his career.

Andy Toole is now one win away from taking Robert Morris to the NCAA Tournament via multiple leagues (NEC, Horizon League).



Also won games against Kentucky & St. John's earlier in his career in the Postseason NIT.



Tutored by Fran Dunphy, the former Penn PG is a heck of a coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2025

"The former Penn PG is a heck of a coach," Rothstein said.

Tipoff at the Corteva Coliseum on Tuesday in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m.