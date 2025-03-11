Watch CBS News
Robert Morris pulls out overtime win vs. Oakland, earns spot in Horizon League tournament championship game

By Mike Darnay, Bob Pompeani

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 10, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 10, 2025 17:21

The Robert Morris University Colonials are one game away from earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Robert Morris rallied from a 13-point deficit on Monday night to come back and defeat Oakland 79-76 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament. 

Senior guard Kam Woods led the way for Robert Morris with 23 points and the Colonials had five players with double-digit scoring. 

Robert Morris has now rattled off nine straight wins, and have won 15 of their last 16 games.

The Colonials will now square off with Youngstown State on Tuesday night in Indianapolis with a shot at going to 'The Big Dance' as whoever wins the conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. 

Robert Morris and Youngstown State split wins in the two games played during the regular season.

Youngstown State beat Robert Morris 72-58 on the road in early December and Robert Morris returned the favor, beating Youngstown 72-70 in January. 

CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein pointed out after the game that Robert Morris head coach Andy Toole is one win away from taking his team to the NCAA Tournament in multiple leagues and that Toole has wins against Kentucky and St. John's in the NIT earlier in his career.

"The former Penn PG is a heck of a coach," Rothstein said. 

Tipoff at the Corteva Coliseum on Tuesday in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

