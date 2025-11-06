Man charged with homicide after body found on state game lands in Westmoreland County

A man was charged with homicide after a body was found on state game lands in Westmoreland County last month, authorities said.

Joseph Zvara was charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of 64-year-old Robert Friend, Pennsylvania State Police said in a post on social media. Zvara, of Greensburg, was taken into custody on Thursday. He is due back in court later this month for his preliminary hearing, court records show.

Police said Friend's body was found by a hunter near a parking lot on state game lands in Loyalhanna Township on Oct. 25.

His death was ruled a homicide, with Trooper Steve Limani telling KDKA last month that investigators suspect Friend was killed late on Oct. 24 or early in the morning on Oct. 25.

Police previously described Friend as a transient person, but he had ties to the Greensburg area

There was a reward of $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest in Friend's death. How Zvara and Friend knew each other was not immediately known. No other information was released by state police on Thursday.

State police said the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the case can contact the state police's Troop A Barracks at 724-697-5780 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online.