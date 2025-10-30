Police seek information in homicide of man found dead on state game lands in Westmoreland County

The death of 64-year-old Robert Friend over the weekend has now been listed as a homicide. And Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find his killer.

There's a reward of $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest in his death. Police said Friend's body was found by a hunter near a parking lot on state game lands in Loyalhanna Township.

Police described Friend as a transient person, but as someone who had ties to the Greensburg area and frequented local bars, especially bars that allowed smoking.

Trooper Steve Limani says that they suspect Friend was killed late on the night of Friday, Oct. 24, or early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 25. They are asking the public for help in piecing together Friend's last few days.

"If for some reason you've had contact with him, during that Friday specifically, but even earlier in the week, we are trying to track his location down and we do have some information," Limani said. "We also would ask if you have a business in the town of Greensburg and you are willing to look through your video surveillance footage and specifically review it Friday to see if you see Mr. Friend or somebody who looks like Mr. Friend traveling through your cameras, we would appreciate that."

A search of Pennsylvania court records revealed that Friend was known to law enforcement over the years, having a lengthy rap sheet dating back to 1991. His court papers are filled with mostly misdemeanor charges relating to being drunk and disorderly.

One bartender KDKA-TV spoke to in Greensburg on Thursday said of Friend that he was mostly quiet, polite, and kept to himself.

Trooper Limani says someone out there knows something in relation to Friend's death and he had stern warning for anyone who may have been involved.

"If for some reason, you engaged Mr. Friend in some type of confrontation on Friday and these days have traveled by and maybe you were in some type of confrontation with him and it became physical and you were involved in this, I would implore you to come forward. Because the last thing you want is for us to track you down," Limani said.

Now again, if anyone has any information about Robert Friend and his whereabouts on Friday, they are asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A Barracks at 724-697-5780 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online.