Pennsylvania State Police investigating after man's body found on state game lands in Westmoreland County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man's body was found on Saturday night in Westmoreland County.

A hunter came across the body on state game lands across from the 17th hole of the Mannitto Golf Course in New Alexandria.

The victim was later identified as Robert Friend, state police said via social media

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after Robert Friend's body was found on Saturday night in Westmoreland County. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Police have not said how Friend died, but they are calling his death suspicious. Anyone who saw Friend on Friday is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A barracks at 724-697-5780.

More information is expected to be made public on Monday, police said.

