Robert Morris set to take on Youngstown State for a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament

The Robert Morris Colonials are just one victory away from earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Tonight, they'll square off with Youngstown State in Indianapolis and a shot at going to the big dance is at stake.

Emotions are understandably high as RMU looks to take the next step after last night's semifinal victory in overtime against Oakland.

Kam Woods nailed a shot and a foul with seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 74 and push it to overtime.

Woods said getting the jumper to fall wasn't his worry.

"If you've been watching us, you know I've been missing free throws lately so that play wasn't the hardest part, it was just the free throw," he said. "Being at that line and tying it up for my team..."

The shot fell and RMU dominated the overtime period, outscoring Oakland and punching their ticket to the finals of the Horizon League.

Once again, five players scored in the double digits to knock off the defending champions.

"I think it's a good thing everyone contributes," said Josh Omojafo. "I think that's a reason we've won as many games as we've won. We usually have multiple guys in double digits and that's just a testament to our connectivity and the way we gel together, so that's a key part of our team."

Conference tournaments are tricky - you get less than 24 hours to prepare for your next opponent. According to Head Coach Andy Toole, the guys got some good R&R on Tuesday and should be ready to go for tip-off.

"Recover, recover, recover," he said. "Try to hydrate and recover as quickly as you can. Get your body back to the best level it can be and then be tough enough to fight through any fatigue or whatever feelings you have tomorrow, I know these guys will be ready to go."

Tip-off is set for 7:00 and you can tune in on ESPN.

KDKA-TV Sports' Cassidy Wood will have live reaction from the watch party in Moon Township during the 11:00 news.