Fire rips through maintenance building at a Westmoreland County country club

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The general manager of a Westmoreland County country club told KDKA they lost a couple hundred thousand dollars worth of equipment after a fire ripped through a maintenance building Thursday morning.

Dennis Horwitz and Ron Urso were surprised by what they saw when they pulled up to River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township, for their tee time.

"I saw these cars. I thought gee they're busy this time of morning," Horwitz said.

"There's usually nothing going on this early," Urso said. "Then, [Dennis] tells me that there was a fire and what have you. I said, 'Well, when were you going to tell me?'"

Horwitz had heard about a fire in the township on the news but didn't realize where it was.

"It must have been hot because even the steel beams are bent where the storage shed was," Horwitz said.

It was around 4 a.m. when a maintenance worker was turning on the irrigation pumps on the other side of the golf course.

The general manager said within 15 minutes, the man looked up and saw a fire coming from the maintenance building. The worker called 911 and ran over to find flames shooting 40 feet up through the trees, so intense they caused the structure to collapse.

The township fire chief told KDKA that a propane tank exploded. He's not sure whether it was inside or outside, but the building also contained other chemicals.

Eventually, they got the fire under control with the help of about 10 fire companies, who needed to transport in tanks of water because there were no hydrants.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the GM said they lost 20 golf carts, about four lawn mowers, and other tools inside the structure, and that if it wasn't for the maintenance worker, they could have lost the clubhouse and restaurant as well.

"I need a fuel-injected golf cart so I can beat my partner," Horwitz said.

Luckily, there were more carts for Horwitz and Urso, who were able to get away from the fumes and continue with their plans on the course.

"We're going to play golf," Horwitz said.

A cause remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.