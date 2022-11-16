Rising prices come for Thanksgiving, how to save some money and make a delicious dinner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just over a week it will be Thanksgiving and a key to success in making sure your dinner is delicious but affordable is to buy now and plan ahead.

In a national report, the average Thanksgiving host is now spending nearly $400 on dinner and that includes drinks and decor.

That number has increased in recent years with the price of products being higher than they were.

However, there are ways to save and leave everyone feeling satisfied.

First and foremost, shop now while prices are competitive. Prices tend to rise as the holiday approaches.

Next, go for a frozen turkey instead of a fresh one, just make sure to leave enough time for it to thaw before cooking.

Third, make the dinner a potluck! If your aunt or cousin or some family member is willing to make or buy dessert, that's money back in your pocket.

Finally, don't buy premium brands, go for generic store brands. Trying store brands or generics can typically save you anywhere from 20 to 25 percent.

That said, the only thing some experts recommend not skimping on is the "Three Cs:" coffee, chocolate, and cheese.

Many stores do have sales right now and Joanie Demer, co-founder of "The Krazy-Coupon Lady" said there are deals to be had.

"We're absolutely seeing more offers, more coupons, and lots of retailers trying to get ahead and lure people in to shop at their stores, promising you to know last year's prices or even going beyond that and promising 2019 prices in one case," she said. "So much of it is on promotion right now, that it would be wise to go beyond just planning your Thanksgiving meal and maybe even buying ahead for the next few months because prices are unlikely to be this low again, probably for the rest of the year."

According to the USDA, the average turkey costs nearly $2 per pound.

In 2021, it was around $1.15.

In short, shop early and make a place to help make this a great Thanksgiving.