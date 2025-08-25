Watch CBS News
Fundraiser to help Riley's Pour House rebuild held at the Priory

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
A fundraiser event was held Sunday to help Riley's Pour House rebuild nearly one year after the popular Carnegie pub was destroyed by a fire.

The event was held in the Grand Hall at the Priory on Pittsburgh's North Side and was aimed at helping the owners of Riley's rebuild. 

Co-owner Joe Riley talked about what it meant to see longtime customers rally together to help with the rebuilding efforts.

"When something like this happens its not easy, but the support and the outreach that people have expressed gives you the strength to move on," Riley said.

More than 500 people came out to show support at the fundraiser event.

The event featured performances by bands who played at Riley's in the past.

The owners of the pub say they hope to reopen sometime next year.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office said that a joint evidence examination of kitchen appliances collected by the insurance company has yet to be scheduled and the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing

