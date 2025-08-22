Fundraiser to help effort to rebuild Riley's Pour House set for this weekend

Where pints were poured and friendships forged, gravel and memories are all that remain.

"You go through a couple stages. At first, it was grieving, and we still thank God no one was injured," said Joe Riley, co-owner of Riley's Pour House in Carnegie

KDKA's Mamie Bah asked, "What has it been like going through the insurance process, talking to them, so they can help rebuild?"

"We hit our limits, and our limits are far lower than what it's going to cost to rebuild," Riley said.

In November 2024, flames reduced Riley's Pour House to a skeleton of charred wood.

"Until everything was removed from the lot, it was very painful to come down and see the debris that was still here," Riley said.

Forty-six years of the pub's Irish luck ran out, but its owners' fortunes didn't.

"We are just stewards of an iconic Irish place, and we have the pleasure of bringing it back," Riley said.

Since then, the community has been fundraising to bring it back. On Sunday, one of those fundraisers is set for The Priory Hotel at 1 p.m.

"It's going to be a big celebration. There's going to be an Irish theme to it, but it's not all Irish. We're going to have about 500 people here to see five bands," said John Graf, owner of The Priory Hotel.

Food and Irish beer will flow, a nod to the old days at the pub. The space, currently staged for a wedding, will be transformed for the event. It's ticketed, and 400 have already been sold.

"Engaging with our customers, who become family, is what I miss the most. I feel out of the loop, so to speak. That's one of the reasons I'm looking forward to Sunday," Riley said.

Riley's Pour House was the second beloved business on West Main Street in Carngie lost to a fire in the last six years. In 2018, flames overtook Papa J's Restaurant and the apartments above it. It never returned, and now there are two gaping holes in the community's business district.

"By all indications, foot traffic has been down," said Riley.

Bah asked, "When do you think you'll be able to open your doors again?"

"I wish I could give you an exact date," Riley said. "If we break ground before the winter, I'm confident that it could be in 2026."

On Sunday, the drawings of the new pour house will be unveiled at the event.