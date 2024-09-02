Watch CBS News
Reynolds and McCutchen homer as the Pirates rally past the Cubs 5-3

Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen homered during Pittsburgh's four-run eighth inning, and the Pirates cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-3 victory on Monday night.

Chicago returned home after closing out an 8-1 trip with six consecutive victories. It was hoping to add to its push for the third NL wild card against Pittsburgh, but it blew a 3-0 lead in the opener of a three-game series.

The Pirates began the eighth with three straight hits against Jorge López (2-3). Pinch-hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on a bloop single and Nick Gonzales had an infield hit before Reynolds connected for his 22nd homer, tying it at 3 with a drive to the bleachers in left-center.

After Oneil Cruz struck out swinging, McCutchen launched his 18th homer to left-center. McCutchen also extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

Jalen Beeks (7-4) got two outs for Pittsburgh, and Dennis Santana pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Gonzales singled in an insurance run in the ninth as the Pirates won for just the second time in seven games and avenged a three-game sweep by the Cubs in Pittsburgh last week.

Dansby Swanson homered for Chicago, and Ian Happ drove in two runs with a triple. But the Cubs fell 3 1/2 games behind idle Atlanta for the final NL wild card.

Chicago wasted a terrific start for Jameson Taillon, who pitched seven innings of three-hit ball.

Pirates rookie Jared Jones permitted three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings in his second start after missing nearly two months with a right lat strain.

Swanson's 13th homer, and third in seven games, followed the two-time Gold Glove shortstop's four-hit game at Washington on Sunday.

With two runners aboard, Happ tripled down the right-field line with two outs in the fifth to make it 3-0.

The inning was prolonged by rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong's speed on the bases.

He was on first and Swanson at second when Miguel Amaya hit a bouncer to shortstop. Swanson momentarily screened Pittsburgh's Alika Williams on the play and Crow-Armstrong reached second just before Williams' toss to second baseman Gonzales, preventing an inning-ending double play.

UP NEXT

Pirates rookie RHP Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.23 ERA) faces Cubs LHP Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA) on Tuesday night.

