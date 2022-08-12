Watch CBS News
Resource center opening to help those affected by flooding in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LATROBE (KDKA) - As families in the Latrobe area continue to clean up from devastating floods, a resource center will open today to help those in need. 

The center will open at noon and stay open until 6 p.m. 

It's being opened at the Westmoreland Community College's Latrobe campus along Depot Street. 

There will be help with clothing, food, and housing. 

