Resource center opening to help those affected by flooding in Westmoreland County
LATROBE (KDKA) - As families in the Latrobe area continue to clean up from devastating floods, a resource center will open today to help those in need.
The center will open at noon and stay open until 6 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Derry Township residents still cleaning up after flooding
- Pet supplies, monetary donations being accepted for flooding victims
- Woman and dog rescued from Greensburg home, Red Cross assisting those displaced by flooding
- Red Cross providing shelter for displaced residents of Westmoreland County
It's being opened at the Westmoreland Community College's Latrobe campus along Depot Street.
There will be help with clothing, food, and housing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.