Resource center opening to help those affected by flooding in Westmoreland County

LATROBE (KDKA) - As families in the Latrobe area continue to clean up from devastating floods, a resource center will open today to help those in need.

The center will open at noon and stay open until 6 p.m.

It's being opened at the Westmoreland Community College's Latrobe campus along Depot Street.

There will be help with clothing, food, and housing.