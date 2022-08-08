Watch CBS News
Derry Township residents still cleaning up after flooding

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents in parts of Westmoreland County continue to clean up after Friday night's devastating storms.

Damage isn't widespread, but where the floodwaters hit, the destruction is significant.

The curbs along Forest Avenue in Dorothy are piled with what the flash floods destroyed. The small Derry Township community saw more than 4 feet of water spill out of Monastery Run, flooding nearly every home. 

Those affected say the torrent swept through in just a few minutes, leaving behind what's been hours and hours of work for those who've come back to mud-caked and water-soaked homes.

"Pretty much everybody here is dealing with a first-floor loss," said Tim Miller. "The water was to the window and window line. Everything is done and over with."

"It was thigh-high when I got to my car and it was already pouring into my house," said Terry Libengood.

At Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, Sally Jellison organized a supply relief drive. Jellison and her fellow volunteers give what's collected to those who have nothing but mud-covered memories.

"We make a trip down every two hours and we take care of water and cleaning supplies: spray cleaner, rags, buckets," she said. 

Those are the items Jellison says they need -- not clothes or toys, but cleaning goods, water and extra shop vacs.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 6:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

