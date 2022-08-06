Woman and dog rescued from Greensburg home, Red Cross assisting those displaced by flooding

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A dramatic video was caught on video at a home on Bailey Farm Road in Greensburg.

EXCLUSIVE: Call it a happy ending. Westmoreland County swift water rescue team saved a woman and her dog trapped in their Unity Twp home after fast moving flood waters started pouring inside. Both the woman & her dog are safe and unhurt. Details at 11pm on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/N7o8SvAu20 — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) August 6, 2022

A woman and her dog had to be rescued as flood waters began to rise in her home.

Crews said the fast-moving flood waters had her trapped in the home and caused the water to flow into her house up to her ankles.

Both are okay as of this morning.

Meanwhile, also in Westmoreland County, the Red Cross is assisting more than 50 homes that were displaced by flash flooding in Latrobe.

Those residents are being provided shelter at the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department located on Dickens Street.