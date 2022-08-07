Red Cross providing shelter for displaced residents of Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The American Red Cross is once again helping the families of Westmoreland County as of Saturday night.

An emergency shelter was established on Saturday night around 9 p.m. to help those who had been displaced due to Friday's severe storms and flash flooding.

The shelter, located on the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg's campus at 504 University Court, Building A-1, will be staffed around the clock by staff and will provide free shelter, a place to sleep, connection to local resources, and help with recovery planning.

The Red Cross has said they expect the number of residents seeking shelter to increase in the coming days.

Anyone displaced due to flooding or storms can call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.